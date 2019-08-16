Northstar Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Holding in V.F. (VFC) as Stock Price Declined; Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Position in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Com (SSNC) Lifted as Valuation Declined

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in V.F. Corporation (VFC) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 123,546 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74M, down from 127,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in V.F. Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $78.78. About 1.16M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica(R) Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of lcebreaker®; 19/03/2018 – REFILE-Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES SALE OF NAUTICA BRAND TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP,; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.48-Adj EPS $3.53

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc Com (SSNC) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 7,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 970,538 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.81M, up from 963,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.45. About 1.02 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa – FT; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 156,859 shares. Rmb Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.82% or 508,249 shares. First Allied Advisory Service reported 4,178 shares. Comerica Bancshares accumulated 10,471 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Waratah Cap Advisors Ltd invested in 3.64% or 540,920 shares. Avalon Advisors Lc has invested 0.12% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Toth Advisory has 5,325 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd holds 287,817 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 12,490 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 32,426 shares. First Mercantile Trust accumulated 0.27% or 18,159 shares. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 624,474 shares. Hsbc Hldg Plc has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Bessemer Grp Inc owns 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 12,896 shares. 79,580 were reported by Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc Com by 121,724 shares to 427,929 shares, valued at $17.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd.Com Inc Spon Ads Each Repr 2 Ord Shs Class A (NASDAQ:JD) by 49,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 823,060 shares, and cut its stake in Pool Corp Com (NASDAQ:POOL).

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $513.64 million for 15.27 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holt Capital Ltd Com Dba Holt Capital Prns Ltd Partnership has invested 0.11% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Moreover, Welch And Forbes Limited has 0.01% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Aviva Public Limited Liability accumulated 122,348 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 2,000 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Com holds 892,700 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust owns 39,291 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Thematic Partners Ltd invested in 224,244 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Cullinan Assocs has 11,600 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.03% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company holds 77,023 shares. Mirae Asset Global Limited, a Korea-based fund reported 34,845 shares. Daiwa Gru reported 12,954 shares. Roffman Miller Inc Pa has 230,112 shares for 2.28% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.07% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 49,903 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 12,455 shares to 21,759 shares, valued at $6.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 28,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).