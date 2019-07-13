Northstar Investment Advisors Has Boosted Int’l Business Machines (IBM) Stake; Univar (UNVR) Shorts Down By 3.07%

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased Int’l Business Machines Corp (IBM) stake by 40.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc acquired 10,862 shares as Int’l Business Machines Corp (IBM)’s stock declined 2.27%. The Northstar Investment Advisors Llc holds 37,911 shares with $5.35M value, up from 27,049 last quarter. Int’l Business Machines Corp now has $126.56B valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 2.71 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF; 20/03/2018 – IBM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS; 17/04/2018 – Correction to IBM Earnings Story

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) had a decrease of 3.07% in short interest. UNVR’s SI was 4.73M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.07% from 4.88 million shares previously. With 2.04M avg volume, 2 days are for Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)’s short sellers to cover UNVR’s short positions. The SI to Univar Inc’s float is 4.1%. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $21.44. About 1.05 million shares traded. Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) has declined 18.18% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UNVR News: 08/05/2018 – UNIVAR INC – CO’S UNIT UNIVAR LTD HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE EARTHOIL A UNIT OF TREATT PLC; 11/05/2018 – Univar Expands Agreement with BASF to Include Care Chemicals; 27/04/2018 – Univar Announces Western Canadian Distribution Agreement with Boss Lubricants; 08/05/2018 – UNIVAR: PACT TO BUY EARTHOIL; 10/05/2018 – Univar: On Track for Low-Double-Digit Adjusted Ebitda Growth in 2018; 09/05/2018 – UNIVAR NAMES DAVID JUKES AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 02/05/2018 – Univar Inc. Appoints Kerry J. Preete as Independent Director; 08/03/2018 – Univar Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 10/05/2018 – Univar Sees High-Single-Digit Adjusted Ebitda Growth in 2Q; 19/04/2018 – DJ Univar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNVR)

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 7,887 shares to 159,329 valued at $18.79 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Home Depot (NYSE:HD) stake by 2,798 shares and now owns 82,335 shares. Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $173 highest and $140 lowest target. $154.50’s average target is 8.24% above currents $142.74 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Ltd Liability stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Beaumont Partners Limited invested in 8,327 shares. Hendershot Invests Inc invested in 1,191 shares. One Capital Management Ltd owns 2,853 shares. Cadence Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.22% or 17,390 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp reported 4.59 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.51% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). King Wealth owns 3,236 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 13.17 million shares. Roberts Glore & Il owns 1,598 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Maryland Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.08% or 4,687 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Lc accumulated 5,810 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter owns 125,899 shares. Registered Invest Advisor Inc owns 4,821 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Edmp holds 1.82% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 13,197 shares.

