Northstar Investment Advisors Has Boosted By $4.18 Million Its Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) Position; Quotient Ltd (QTNT) Has 2.05 Sentiment

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) stake by 145.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc acquired 41,342 shares as Jp Morgan Chase (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Northstar Investment Advisors Llc holds 69,852 shares with $7.07M value, up from 28,510 last quarter. Jp Morgan Chase now has $336.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $105.2. About 13.13M shares traded or 14.42% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 15/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 14/05/2018 – Altair Engineering Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $120; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – RUSAL REPRESENTED APPROXIMATELY 1% OF COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO AS AT 28 TH FEBRUARY 2018; 14/05/2018 – MyAllies News: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group

Quotient Ltd (QTNT) investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 41 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 20 reduced and sold their stakes in Quotient Ltd. The funds in our database now own: 30.45 million shares, down from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Quotient Ltd in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 12 Increased: 15 New Position: 26.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. 18,000 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $2.00 million on Tuesday, April 16.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Core Ttl Usd Bond Mkt (IUSB) stake by 13,145 shares to 18,761 valued at $949,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wp Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) stake by 11,628 shares and now owns 134,631 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $140 highest and $116 lowest target. $130’s average target is 23.57% above currents $105.2 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 76,201 are owned by Capital Advisors Ok. Neumann Cap Mgmt Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 16,065 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi has 290,771 shares. Moreover, Farmers Trust has 2.94% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Arbor Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 3,807 shares. Alethea Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alphaone Inv Service Ltd invested in 9,000 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation has 1.84% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 631,487 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.99% or 34.78 million shares in its portfolio. Rmsincerbeaux Management Lc reported 3.24% stake. Panagora Asset Incorporated has invested 0.9% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Wisconsin-based Dana Investment Advisors Incorporated has invested 1.58% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Chemung Canal holds 1.29% or 53,383 shares. Amer Money Mngmt Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 41,428 shares. Ohio-based Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability has invested 1.62% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Broadfin Capital Llc holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited for 1.10 million shares. Quantum Capital Management owns 388,302 shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Acuta Capital Partners Llc has 1.2% invested in the company for 280,000 shares. The New York-based Highbridge Capital Management Llc has invested 0.65% in the stock. Pura Vida Investments Llc, a New York-based fund reported 218,676 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27,405 activity.