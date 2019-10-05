Northstar Investment Advisors Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Stock Price Rose; Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Increased Its Position in Biogen Idec (BIIB) as Share Price Rose

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 43.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 194,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 635,479 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $148.62 million, up from 441,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $224. About 1.04M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Announces New Interim Phase 2 Results From NURTURE; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 156,677 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.99M, down from 159,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $541.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 5,852 shares to 53,204 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 17,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 3,731 shares to 137,417 shares, valued at $13.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 13,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings.