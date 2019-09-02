Northstar Investment Advisors Decreased Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position By $993,962; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Upped Its Zayo Group Hldgs (Call) (ZAYO) Stake

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (ZAYO) stake by 110.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp acquired 120,000 shares as Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (ZAYO)’s stock rose 8.39%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 228,200 shares with $6.49 million value, up from 108,200 last quarter. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) now has $7.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 4.13 million shares traded or 70.67% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased Cisco Systems (CSCO) stake by 7.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 18,754 shares as Cisco Systems (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Northstar Investment Advisors Llc holds 222,510 shares with $12.01M value, down from 241,264 last quarter. Cisco Systems now has $198.58B valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Target Corp (Call) (NYSE:TGT) stake by 39,900 shares to 35,100 valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Glaukos Corp stake by 38,000 shares and now owns 7,000 shares. Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) was reduced too.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zayo Group grows profits in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Zayo Group Holdings Keeps Treading Water – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Zayo Chairman and CEO Dan Caruso to Deliver a Keynote at Cowen Communications Infrastructure Summit – Business Wire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo says annual report will be late – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 816,851 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui. Seatown Hldgs Pte Limited reported 440,520 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0% or 14,949 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Cap Mngmt Llc has 32,871 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 15,300 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0.02% or 17.81M shares. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 77,712 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board has 7.51 million shares. Moreover, Levin Strategies LP has 1.57% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 493,371 shares. 363,987 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De owns 4.97M shares. Invesco reported 256,085 shares. Beach Point Capital Management LP reported 638,689 shares stake. Parkside National Bank & Trust And reported 29 shares. Gideon Capital Incorporated reported 15,853 shares.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 7,305 shares to 54,407 valued at $10.34M in 2019Q1. It also upped Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight stake by 6,000 shares and now owns 34,845 shares. Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 15.80 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun Intl reported 0.03% stake. 12.15M were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Company. The North Carolina-based Salem Investment Counselors Inc has invested 1.82% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Friess Associates Limited Liability Corporation has 299,267 shares. 2.02 million were reported by Cornerstone Inv Prns Lc. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd stated it has 2.24 million shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Pettyjohn Wood White holds 1.49% or 85,054 shares. Trustco Fincl Bank N Y accumulated 37,933 shares or 2.3% of the stock. Bainco Invsts holds 1.54% or 175,609 shares in its portfolio. Jcic Asset Mgmt holds 709 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mai Capital Management accumulated 363,625 shares. First Utd Bancorp holds 1.13% or 33,905 shares in its portfolio. Verity Asset Incorporated has 26,165 shares. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora stated it has 1.5% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).