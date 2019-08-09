Northstar Investment Advisors Cut Its Realty Income (O) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Harvey Partners Lowered Its Liquidity Services (LQDT) Position by $805,000 as Stock Price Declined

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The hedge fund held 272,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.73. About 46,594 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 14/05/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Operation Graduation Online Auction Event; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.12; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, GoIndustry DoveBid; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liquidity Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LQDT); 30/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Chief Accounting Officer Michael Sweeney to Resign April 20; 22/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES TO SELL ITS BIOPHARMACEUTICAL ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Home Lighting Fixture Event; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, Golndustry DoveBid

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 144,265 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61 million, down from 148,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 470,286 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 437,623 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 3,899 shares. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.2% or 155,269 shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advsrs holds 0.05% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 163,210 shares. The New York-based Clearbridge Invs Lc has invested 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). 17,760 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 244,843 shares. Bb&T Corporation reported 0.05% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Shufro Rose And Communication Ltd Liability invested in 3,561 shares. Citigroup invested in 0.03% or 391,173 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Cornerstone owns 377 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc invested in 0.42% or 84,489 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 166,125 shares.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $538.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Int’l Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 10,862 shares to 37,911 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 43,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,352 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32M and $60.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold LQDT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.55 million shares or 1.23% more from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 292,124 are owned by Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0% or 89,681 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 505 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Com invested in 2.30M shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Svcs Group has invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 468,851 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 49,335 are held by Wells Fargo & Communication Mn. Pub Sector Pension Board accumulated 22,571 shares. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 660,677 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 29,652 shares or 0% of the stock. 35,194 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability. D E Shaw And accumulated 22,616 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0% stake.