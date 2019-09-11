Northstar Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM); Indus Capital Partners Lowered Holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) as Stock Price Rose

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 34,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 88,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99 million, down from 122,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $106.01. About 677,412 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 145.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 41,342 shares as the company's stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 69,852 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07M, up from 28,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $116.89. About 7.40 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lansdowne (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership reported 2.67 million shares. Lumina Fund Mngmt owns 9,500 shares. First Western Management Company holds 4.82% or 3,347 shares. Sol Cap Com reported 23,551 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 146,013 shares. Albert D Mason Inc holds 2,082 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 1.95 million shares. Lau Associates Ltd Liability Co invested 1.26% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Company owns 259,942 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners invested 0.5% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Colonial Trust Advsrs holds 102,661 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 14,695 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Neumann Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 16,065 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Royal National Bank Of Scotland Pcl invested in 0.94% or 46,279 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 17,110 shares to 150,999 shares, valued at $12.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Ttl Usd Bond Mkt (IUSB) by 13,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,761 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: