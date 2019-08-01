Northstar Investment Advisors Boosted Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) Holding by $4.18 Million; As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Shares Rose, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Has Raised Position by $774,364

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 302,305 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.02 million, up from 292,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $87.86. About 2.37 million shares traded or 9.43% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 25/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes Report Outlining Evolution of ICE LIBOR and Transition to the Waterfall Methodology; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 16/05/2018 – ICE Futures Europe Emissions Auction Result; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL COMMODITIES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 03/04/2018 – NYSE, Spotify’s market debut, and the Swiss miss; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Open Interest Record in Sterling Futures

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 145.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 41,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 69,852 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07M, up from 28,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 13.15 million shares traded or 18.40% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ JPMorgan Chase & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JPM); 19/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC HOCM.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 JPMorgan Chase Comm Mtg Sec Tr 2015-MAR7 Rtgs; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan recommends betting on AMD for a short-term pop from cryptocurrency conference hype; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 11/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S RUSAL TO BE EXCLUDED FROM JPMORGAN CEMBI CORPORATE BOND INDEXES FROM APRIL 30 DUE TO U.S. SANCTIONS – JP MORGAN; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 27 (Table)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,212 shares to 92,791 shares, valued at $25.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in John Hancock Exchange Traded by 8,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,587 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

