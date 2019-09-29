Northstar Investment Advisors Boosted Its Amphenol Cl A (APH) Holding by $1.48 Million; West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Shareholder Kistler-Tiffany Companies Has Cut Its Position by $3.05 Million as Stock Value Rose

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (APH) by 40.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 15,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 54,465 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.23M, up from 38,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $95.73. About 1.56 million shares traded or 9.75% up from the average. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.63 BLN TO $7.75 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 49.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc sold 24,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 25,030 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13M, down from 49,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $140.87. About 271,123 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold APH shares while 184 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 274.73 million shares or 1.13% less from 277.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Mkts Inc accumulated 5,618 shares. Intl Ca has invested 0.07% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Decatur Cap Mgmt has 52,093 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id, Idaho-based fund reported 429,629 shares. Ghp invested in 0.25% or 21,132 shares. Congress Asset Ma holds 88,372 shares. Ftb owns 830 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dupont Mngmt Corp owns 122,948 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 25,692 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. E&G Advisors LP owns 2,200 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Uss Inv Limited invested in 1.35% or 1.32M shares. Hm Payson And owns 2,547 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares has invested 0.17% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.08% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Assetmark has 1,514 shares.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $541.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 5,355 shares to 57,702 shares, valued at $8.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 19,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,086 shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSA).

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amphenol: Growth Through Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Holding Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Amphenol Corporation Announces Consideration for Cash Tender Offers – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Tens of Billions in New Corporate Debt Offerings at Astonishingly Low Rates – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $52.11M for 50.31 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: West Pharmaceutical Services – Seeking Alpha” on November 17, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cheery Results For Sage’s Depression Drug, UniQure Offering, Axsome Aces Study Of Headache Drug – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “West Pharma recalls certain IV transfer devices – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 02, 2019.