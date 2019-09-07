Northstar Investment Advisors Boosted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake; Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Trimmed Its Anthem (ANTM) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1677.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,826 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, up from 159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills – Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 30/05/2018 – Applause Launches Industry’s First Crowdtesting Offering for Amazon Alexa; 20/03/2018 – Amazon elbows Alphabet aside as second most valuable company; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 23/03/2018 – The Dangerous Book for Boys, Amazon Prime – `wistful and charming comedy’; 08/03/2018 – Several candidates have been approached to lead Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM; 15/05/2018 – John David Washington Receives an lMDb STARmeter Award at the Cannes Film Festival; 30/05/2018 – Inside the $63 million mansion that’s the most expensive in DC area-beating out Jeff Bezos’ pad; 02/05/2018 – The Amazon effect could potentially leave all Americans neighborless; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 2,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,647 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 5,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $249.38. About 2.18 million shares traded or 55.88% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Tens of Billions in New Corporate Debt Offerings at Astonishingly Low Rates – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.28 billion for 12.99 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $282.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 1,736 shares to 9,209 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ).

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,800 shares to 4,100 shares, valued at $387,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Trust Total Stock Market Index (VTI) by 8,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,725 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intll Limited Ca has invested 4.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wafra reported 1.23% stake. Cambridge Inv Advsrs Inc has 1.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ipswich Inv Mngmt Com Inc holds 3,364 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Ws Management Lllp owns 5,278 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. 148 were reported by Bsw Wealth Partners. Oak Ridge Llc owns 21,243 shares. Smith Asset Management Group Limited Partnership reported 2.86% stake. Conning Incorporated holds 9,384 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Cambridge Tru Com has invested 2.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bridges Investment accumulated 30,049 shares. 2,739 are owned by M&R Mngmt Incorporated. Burns J W & reported 4,542 shares. Seabridge Invest Lc invested in 292 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services reported 676 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can AMZN Stock Hit $2,600 on One-Day Prime Shipping? – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon launching two Eero subscriptions – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy Amid Market Volatility: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Amazon (AMZN) Down 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 24, 2019.