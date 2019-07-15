Northstar Group Upped Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $602,532 as Valuation Rose; Logan Capital Management Position In Ecolab Com (ECL) Was Lifted

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 26.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 9,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,896 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, up from 35,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $198.73. About 216,014 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 3,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,501 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 34,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $941.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $204.55. About 9.25 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Apple Inc. ‘AA+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Fast Company: Apple Announces Earnings Today Amid Plenty Of Anxiety Over iPhone X Sales; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to lncorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 12/04/2018 – Patently Apple: PACid Technologies Sues Samsung over Biometric Solutions for Galaxy Smartphones and beyond; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes a Step on Payment of Back Taxes to Ireland; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD COSTS $299 FOR SCHOOLS, $329 FOR END USERS; 24/04/2018 – Face-recognition chipmaker AMS hit by Apple order delays; 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at a record high Monday as Warren Buffett doubles down on his praise for the company. via @cnbctech; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS IT IS ‘COMMITTED TO PROTECTING PEOPLE’S PRIVACY’ AND WILL BLUR FACES AND LICENSE PLATES BEFORE PUBLISHING IMAGES CAPTURED BY DRONES – COMPANY STATEMENT

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (NYSE:ACN) by 5,368 shares to 11,151 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,814 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Counsel Limited Liability Ny holds 331,677 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 26,876 shares. Rothschild Capital Ltd has 62,271 shares. Btim Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 28,130 shares. 9,055 are held by Citadel Advisors Limited. Commonwealth Bank Of reported 23,061 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited invested in 0.06% or 11,183 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 16,351 shares. Cibc Ww Markets owns 92,118 shares. American Asset Management, a Florida-based fund reported 11,043 shares. Martin Currie Limited owns 31,197 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Company (Wy) invested in 0% or 15 shares. Cannell Peter B Co owns 14,267 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Com reported 15,001 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.