Northstar Group Upped Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Rose; Sei Investments Company Has Raised Stake in Oge Energy (OGE)

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 89.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 64,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 136,557 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, up from 71,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 448,766 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Backs FY EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN; 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center; 27/04/2018 – OGE: OGE Launches Institute for Ethics in Government Learning Portal; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES OGE ENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Rev $492.7M

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 3,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 37,501 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 34,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $950.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $209.76. About 41.24M shares traded or 52.70% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple sold 52.2 million iPhones during the quarter; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 27/03/2018 – Huawei challenges Apple’s iPhone X with the launch of its P20 smartphone boasting a new 68-megapixel triple camera. via @cnbctech; 04/04/2018 – Apple hires former Google executive as Al chief; 01/05/2018 – “Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” analyst Tom Forte says; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook: I don’t see [DACA] as a partisan issue, this is about America, It’s that simple. I am very disappointed with both parties. I’m personally lobbying Congress on it. #RevolutionCHI; 20/04/2018 – Apple Struggles With Effort to Diversify Screen Suppliers; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet President Donald Trump on Wednesday, according to an official schedule released by the White House; 13/04/2018 – Apple could easily double its dividend and still just match other tech company payouts: Analyst; 02/05/2018 – Correction to Apple iPhone Heard on the Street (May 1)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold OGE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 132.15 million shares or 2.48% less from 135.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Service has invested 0.03% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 8,852 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% or 6,231 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 14,579 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 35,187 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 171,744 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Inc has 0% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 600 shares. Oppenheimer Co reported 0.02% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Cap Fund Mgmt Sa reported 0.02% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 271,487 shares. Mackenzie Finance stated it has 44,374 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Co Limited holds 26,138 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 21,515 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 5,199 shares to 9,939 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 383,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 622,076 shares, and cut its stake in Natural Grocers By Vitamin C (NYSE:NGVC).

More notable recent OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss OGE Energy’s (NYSE:OGE) 40% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Looking for Some Extra Income? Here’s a 9%-Yielding Dividend Stock Worth Considering – The Motley Fool” on March 07, 2018. More interesting news about OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Coty Inc (COTY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Yield-Heavy Utility Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 30, 2018.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple’s Stock May Surge Following Results – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Still Weighing Fed’s Words, But Yum, Verizon And GM Earnings Also In Focus – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AAPL Stock: Apple Software Becomes Lifestyle – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) Updates MacOS to Address Zoom Vulnerability – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.