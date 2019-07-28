Northstar Group Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; As General Elec Co Com (GE) Stock Value Rose, Holder White Pine Capital Upped Position

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 230 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,717 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, up from 2,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Here’s a look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire; 24/05/2018 – AMZN DEVICE MISTOOK BACKGROUND CHAT AS ‘SEND MESSAGE’ COMMAND; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amazon’s pharmacy hires hint of ambitions to upend a $360 billion market; 19/04/2018 – CNN: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels promotin…; 09/05/2018 – Sears: Installation Offer for Any Brand of Tires on Amazon.com; 08/05/2018 – Amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon is selling dozens of products that ridicule and trivialise mental illnesses such as OCD and; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO CITES WEB SERVICES STRENGTH INCLUDING NEW CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS AND EXTRA BUSINESS WITH EXISTING CUSTOMERS – MEDIA CALL; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may reportedly rival Walmart with bid to buy India’s Flipkart; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet IPO filing reveals it’s paying an exec it poached from Amazon more than its own CEO

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in General Elec Co Com (GE) by 165.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 58,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,186 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, up from 35,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in General Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 26.46M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Traffic and Media Moguls; 10/04/2018 – Indian Railways says deaths, injuries from accidents fall amid safety crackdown; 20/04/2018 – GE DISTRIBUTED POWER INCL JENBACHER, WAUKESHA GAS-ENGINE OPS; 13/03/2018 – At GE, KPMG Keeps its 109-Year Streak Alive; 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – GE held back by crisis-era woes; 13/04/2018 – GE – UPON COMPLETION OF IMPLEMENTATION EFFORT, 2016 AND 2017 SHR IS LOWER BY $0.13 AND $0.17, RESPECTIVELY (BEFORE IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM); 20/04/2018 – No Bad News Counts as Good News at GE — Heard on the Street; 12/03/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – CO, FINA ENERJI SIGNED AGREEMENT TO WORK ON POTENTIAL 8 WIND PROJECTS IN TURKEY PROVIDING UP TO 410 MW OF POWER BY DEC 31, 2020; 06/03/2018 – Aero engine maker Safran planning for worst-case cliff-edge Brexit

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) by 13,710 shares to 27,430 shares, valued at $656,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Napco Security Technologies In (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 28,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,755 shares, and cut its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.