Northstar Group Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $409,400; Addenda Capital Has Lifted Stake in Cenovus Energy (CVE) by $7.98 Million

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 5683.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 997,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81M, up from 17,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 2.22 million shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS CLEARWATER SALE PROCESS PROCEEDING; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cenovus at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – CENOVUS NAMES JONATHAN MCKENZIE AS CFO; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS RAMPED OIL SANDS PRODUCTION BACK UP IN LATE MARCH; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW PER SHARE LOSS $0.03; 16/03/2018 – CENOVUS HIRED CREDIT SUISSE, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS TO ADVISE IT ON NARROWS LAKE PROCESS; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ACTIVELY NEGOTIATING WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO MOVE OIL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.74; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – “HAS BEEN OPERATING ITS OIL SANDS FACILITIES AT REDUCED PRODUCTION RATES”

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 230 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,717 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, up from 2,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $907.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $32.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.61. About 1.99M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon hiring former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business- CNBC; 15/03/2018 – AMAZON’S CLOUD IS SAID MULLING CORPORATE TRAINING SERVICE: CNBC; 14/05/2018 – The change is largely driven by the growth in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, including AWS, advertising, and Prime subscriptions; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is estimated to post first-quarter profit of $1.26 per share, down from the $1.48 per share reported a year ago, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate; 27/04/2018 – One reason investors are cheering Amazon’s long-term bets over Alphabet’s: Margins; 15/03/2018 – Carrefour buys majority stake in French meal delivery company; 16/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon Business has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it las; 05/04/2018 – Cramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 12/03/2018 – Boston Will Win Amazon HQ2 Sweepstakes, Says A.I. System Aiera — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: U.S. CORPORATIONS SHOULD BE MOST CONCERED WITH AMAZON

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs Pwr reported 0.01% stake. Marietta Inv Prns Ltd stated it has 0.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). De Burlo Gp Inc reported 2.54% stake. Canandaigua National Bank & Co has invested 0.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management invested in 4,230 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 52,820 shares or 2.89% of its portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 17 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.87% stake. Scge Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 5.28% or 47,500 shares. Foundry holds 0.03% or 456 shares in its portfolio. Donaldson Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.29% or 1,823 shares. Riverpark Cap Mgmt Llc holds 5.6% or 13,787 shares. 18,428 are held by Maryland Capital Mngmt. Johnson Investment Counsel owns 10,264 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Martin Currie Ltd has invested 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 227,795 shares to 2.91M shares, valued at $49.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 14,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,568 shares, and cut its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).