Northstar Group Upped Facebook (FB) Holding by $344,284; Connors Investor Services Boosted Stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) as Valuation Declined

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 2,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 15,492 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 13,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $522.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $183.13. About 8.24 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK GIVES UPDATE ON TARGETING OPTIONS REVIEW; 14/05/2018 – Full transcript: Former Facebook ad targeting boss Antonio García-Martínez on Too Embarrassed to Ask His book “Chaos Monkeys” will be out in paperback this summer; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will win by keeping the focus away from Facebook’s business model; 16/04/2018 – Facebook must face class action lawsuit over face-tagging in photos, judge rules; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CEO Zuckerberg says Facebook not planning to extend European privacy law globally; 26/03/2018 – Cramer says China-U.S. trade, Stormy Daniels’ “60 Minutes” interview, short-sellers and Facebook’s data scandal all contributed to the recovery; 10/04/2018 – Key GOP Sen. Thune is ‘not rushing’ to slap regulation on Facebook; 13/03/2018 – Facebook Inc vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 19/04/2018 – FB: DISABLING THE ABILITY TO RESOLVE THE APP-SCOPED USER ID; 19/03/2018 – Corruption Currents: Facebook, Cambridge Analytica Come Under Scrutiny

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 19,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 105,552 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.09 million, up from 86,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $94.13. About 739,852 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BLK, TXN, DLTR – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Up 31% in a Year: Will Momentum Sustain? – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Different Faces of Dollar General – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “August 30th Options Now Available For Dollar Tree (DLTR) – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 45,846 are held by Norinchukin Comml Bank The. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owns 67,698 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. State Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.04% or 2.59 million shares in its portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Vaughan Nelson Lp invested 1.39% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 181,396 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 31,249 shares. Redmond Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 49,020 shares stake. Group Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). British Columbia Investment Mgmt holds 45,172 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Nuwave Management Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 30 shares. Cardinal reported 28,024 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has 0.02% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 23,771 shares. Tru Of Vermont invested in 1,781 shares.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6,805 shares to 35,025 shares, valued at $7.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 39,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,989 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).