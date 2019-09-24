Northstar Group Upped By $1.48 Million Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Raised Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holding

Northstar Group Inc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 28.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Northstar Group Inc acquired 783 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Northstar Group Inc holds 3,500 shares with $6.63M value, up from 2,717 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $883.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.3. About 3.14 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users; 20/03/2018 – Amazon has surged 35 percent this year, dwarfing Alphabet’s 4 percent gain; 14/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Former Apple Employees Reflect on Siris Squandered Lead Over Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (Joe; 21/03/2018 – Lucid Software Expands Executive Team to Support Rapid Growth; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Amazon.com plays catch-up in Brazil as local rivals thrive; 29/05/2018 – ViaDerma Announces Increase of Amazon Sales on the Heels of U.S. Department of Commerce Trade Mission to India; 27/05/2018 – Probes, Cyberattack Distract Atlanta as It Tries to Woo Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Comeback Bid Hurts Profit as It Chases Amazon (Correct)

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) stake by 14.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp acquired 250,000 shares as Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI)’s stock declined 1.52%. The Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp holds 2.00 million shares with $195.22M value, up from 1.75M last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors N V now has $29.56B valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $106.05. About 1.52M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal once U.S. lifts ban against ZTE-Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 09/03/2018 – REG-Effnet announces expanded license agreement with NXP for 5G technology; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM: SHARE BUY IS BACK UP PLAN IF NXP ACQUISITION FAILS; 14/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO HAVE RESUMED REVIEW OF QUALCOMM’S NXP DEAL; 30/05/2018 – NEW REMEDIES FOR NXPI/QCOM NEED MARKET TESTING: DEALREPORTER; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) stake by 300,000 shares to 2.70 million valued at $104.50M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) stake by 140,784 shares and now owns 2.05 million shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. NXP Semiconductors has $12500 highest and $9500 lowest target. $111.14’s average target is 4.80% above currents $106.05 stock price. NXP Semiconductors had 10 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, June 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by PiperJaffray. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Evercore. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) rating on Wednesday, June 5. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $9500 target.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NXP Semiconductors Announces Increase of Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NXP Demonstrates Next Generation Solution For Dolby Atmos Enabled Sound Bars and AV Receivers – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NXP Semiconductors Is On Track – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Loop bullish on NXP Semi valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2311.67’s average target is 29.48% above currents $1785.3 stock price. Amazon had 11 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $260000 target in Tuesday, September 3 report. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $220000 target in Monday, September 23 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. The company was reinitiated on Friday, August 2 by M Partners.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AMZN Stock Poised to Break Outâ€“Or Break Downâ€“As It Coils Tighter – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AMZN Bears May Want to Buckle Up – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Elon And Jeff: The Best Of Enemies; India Advances National Logistics Policy – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Highs for AMZN Stock Will Come After Growth Challenges End – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wendell David Associates reported 0.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 87,455 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors holds 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 365 shares. Cambridge Tru Company has invested 2.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Culbertson A N And holds 405 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Confluence Investment Mngmt Limited Liability reported 193 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 44,358 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 184,184 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell Associate has 441 shares. Regions Finance has invested 0.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ws Lllp accumulated 4,539 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd owns 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,850 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt stated it has 2.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ironwood Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.35% or 480 shares. Sprott has invested 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).