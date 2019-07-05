Northstar Group Trimmed Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $371,420; Stryker (SYK) Shareholder Greenleaf Trust Has Trimmed Its Holding

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 398,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 22.22M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 billion, down from 22.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $208.15. About 546,278 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 04/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. InterPulse Handpiece with coaxial bone cleaning tip, Product Number:; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Medical Division of Stryker Corporation- T/Pump temperature therapy pump, Models TP700 and TP700C; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (L/XL); Catalog number: 0400; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.70 TO $1.75, EST. $1.70; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Sch; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Advanced Cement Mixing (ACM) Kit w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Prox. Med; 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 06/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Sustainability Solutions- Stryker Sustainability Solutions Reprocessed BW Lasso 2515 NAV eco Variable Diagnostic E; 06/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 22.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 7,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,385 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 32,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 3.57M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05M for 24.48 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez International Delivers Strong Progress Against its Sustainable and Mindful Snacking Goals – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” published on December 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mondelez: Executing Superbly, But Valuation Stretched – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buyouts, Cost-Saving Efforts to Keep Hershey’s Solid Show On – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z International: Much Sweeter Than You Think – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 203,484 shares. 13,800 are held by Ellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability. Duncker Streett & Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Ashfield Cap Llc accumulated 14,864 shares. First Retail Bank Company Of Newtown owns 12,445 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 177,591 shares stake. Ironwood Fincl holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) accumulated 0.59% or 17,635 shares. Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co has 0.4% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 57,244 shares. 5,953 are owned by Macnealy Hoover Inv Mngmt. Covington Investment Advsr holds 1.17% or 69,553 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council reported 611,182 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech Incorporated owns 305,545 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.34% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Provise Mngmt Gp Lc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $223.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,074 shares to 15,492 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 11,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. 29,340 shares were sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W., worth $1.40M.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, up 9.66% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.76 per share. SYK’s profit will be $721.46M for 26.96 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.66% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $5.45 million activity. Another trade for 15,995 shares valued at $2.89 million was sold by Hutchinson Michael Damon. $8,117 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) shares were bought by Doliveux Roch. Another trade for 5,282 shares valued at $863,590 was made by Scannell Timothy J on Tuesday, January 15. 180 shares valued at $31,819 were sold by Fink M Kathryn on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 703,564 shares. Btim Corporation accumulated 398,155 shares. Middleton Communications Incorporated Ma reported 0.75% stake. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.19% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated owns 1,800 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Brookstone accumulated 1,988 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited holds 0.03% or 22,985 shares. Stack Fincl reported 3.4% stake. Michigan-based Telemus Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Roberts Glore And Incorporated Il invested in 2.78% or 22,441 shares. Ativo Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 6,914 shares. Hendershot Invs invested in 1.1% or 16,318 shares. Moreover, Logan Cap has 0.04% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Smithfield Trust Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.16% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 891,026 shares.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iq Merger Arbitrage Etf (MNA) by 147,693 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $43.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Adr (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 4,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE).