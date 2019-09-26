Northstar Group Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) Trimmed as Share Price Rose; As Ecopetrol S A (EC) Stock Declined, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raised Its Position

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Ecopetrol S A (EC) by 155.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 129,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.77% . The institutional investor held 213,155 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.90 million, up from 83,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Ecopetrol S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. About 19,215 shares traded. Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has declined 16.29% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.29% the S&P500. Some Historical EC News: 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- ECOPETROL TO CONTINUE FOCUSING ON CRUDE TRADING IN 2018 TO DIVERSIFY ITS EXPORT CUSTOMERS, AND LOOK ESPECIALLY TO ASIA -CEO; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Ecopetrol to focus on expansion, trade after completing budget cut -CEO; 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Latam Products Tenders Summary-Colombia’s Ecopetrol seeks diluent naphtha; 13/03/2018 – ECOPETROL TO REDEEM $350M BOND EARLY; 04/05/2018 – ECOPETROL `COMFORTABLE’ WITH GOVT HOLDING 88.5% STAKE: CEO; 03/04/2018 – ECOPETROL SA ECO.CN – LISAMA 158 WELL AND SPILL HAVE BEEN SEALED AND HAVE STOPPED FLOWING; 05/03/2018 CERAWEEK- COLOMBIA’S ECOPETROL ECO.CN TO START PILOT PROJECT TO EXPLORE UNCONVENTIONAL OIL, GAS RESERVES -CEO; 24/04/2018 – ECOPETROL TO HAVE MORE SOLID FINANCES W/HIGHER OIL PRICES: CEO; 24/04/2018 – CARDENAS: ECOPETROL TO INCREASE INVESTMENTS BY 88% Y/Y IN 2018

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 2,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 17,358 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94M, down from 19,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $164.09. About 103,239 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 20,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 454,905 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.62 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 51.09 million shares or 6.91% less from 54.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 157,888 shares stake. Fmr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 151 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise holds 0% or 20,478 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) for 43,213 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% or 3.48M shares in its portfolio. Omers Administration holds 0.05% in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) or 246,600 shares. Schroder Inv Management Grp stated it has 863,300 shares. Mackenzie Corp holds 527,794 shares. Confluence Inv Management Limited Com reported 64,045 shares stake. Pnc Finance Group holds 0% or 8,353 shares. Campbell & Invest Adviser Ltd has 0.09% invested in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership invested in 0.08% or 908,892 shares. 88,550 are owned by Bailard. Legal General Group Public Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 1.27 million shares. 90 are held by Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.88 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.