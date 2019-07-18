Northstar Group Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) Cut by $423,246 as Valuation Declined; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder 10-15 Associates Has Cut by $643,968 Its Stake

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 9,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,859 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 46,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $52.03. About 3.16 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 6,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,248 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.99 million, down from 169,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $115.06. About 2.91 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $223.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,195 shares to 3,556 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 3 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Atlanta-filmed ‘Stranger Things’ breaks Netflix record – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on July 09, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Merrill Lynch Has 5 Stocks to Buy That Could Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why Wall Street Bears Should Be Watching Walmart Stock Closely – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 All-American Fourth of July Stocks to Buy for Year-Round Gains – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Delta, Coca-Cola CEOs among founding members of new NYSE council aimed at diversity – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Lp holds 0.03% or 7,985 shares. Factory Mutual holds 0.77% or 1.41 million shares in its portfolio. Amarillo Bancshares invested in 0.08% or 4,484 shares. 50,530 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Management Inc holds 0.11% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 8,291 shares. Nomura Asset Communication accumulated 1.36 million shares. Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 51.85 million shares or 0.38% of the stock. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Com invested 0.98% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Corda Investment Management Limited Liability Company has invested 3.06% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Lvw Advisors Lc stated it has 0.12% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 11,678 shares. Stillwater Inv Management Ltd Company holds 0.74% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 38,469 shares. Illinois-based Arete Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). First Financial Bank Of Mount Dora accumulated 29,784 shares. 9,617 were reported by Plancorp Lc.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64B for 20.98 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.14 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,084 shares to 155,086 shares, valued at $12.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,342 shares, and has risen its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5. 41,088 shares valued at $3.90M were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, January 31. $845,100 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Coombe Gary A. $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON. Shares for $1.98M were sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12.