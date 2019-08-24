Northstar Group Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Upped as Shares Rose; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Declined, Timber Hill Has Trimmed Its Holding

Timber Hill Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc sold 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 5,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 10,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18M shares traded or 39.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Considers Expanding Polypropylene Production Along Gulf Coast; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS SHARE OF OVERSEAS UPSTREAM EXPANSION WILL BE ”A GOOD PORTION” IN LONG-TERM BUT WON’T BE COMPARABLE TO HOME; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 97% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ELECTING DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 17/04/2018 – Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon’s 2013 Oil Deal; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Billings refinery hydrocracker, hydrotreater shut; 29/03/2018 – EXXON CLIMATE CHANGE RETALIATION SUIT TOSSED OUT

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 3,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 37,501 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 34,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Supports the Launch of Apple Business Chat; 27/04/2018 – Apple Sours Technology Sector’s Week as Earnings Anxiety Mounts; 19/03/2018 – Analyst sees ‘signs of trouble’ due to Apple’s high iPhone prices; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad will start at $299 for schools. (So, the same $329 for everyone else?) It’s available to order today, and will start shipping and arriving this week. #AppleEDUchat; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Apple Faces Multiple Lawsuits Over Throttled iPhones; 21/05/2018 – Comcast’s lush new storefronts are reminiscent of Apple Stores; 19/03/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Apple is said to develop displays to replace Samsung screens; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 30/04/2018 – Apple Results to Show IPhone X Problem and Cook’s Plan to Fix It

