Northstar Group Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Trimmed by $371,420; As Legg Mason (LM) Market Value Rose, Boyar Asset Management Has Upped by $1.71 Million Its Stake

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 22.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 7,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 25,385 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 32,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 2.80M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 528.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 63,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 75,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 12,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $37.14. About 336,077 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 10/04/2018 – Should Investors Stay in Equities – Or Look Elsewhere for Alpha?; 16/05/2018 – Legg Mason Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 20/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of January 31, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – DOJ PROBES LEGG MASON’S EX-PERMAL BIZ MGMT OF LIBYA GOVT ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – VP Lattin Gifts 238 Of Legg Mason Inc; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Raises Quarter Dividend to 34c; 01/05/2018 – Charlie Dreifus Celebrates 20 Years at Royce; 05/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC LM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 244,250 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt holds 57,800 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 0.01% or 528,028 shares. 84,717 were accumulated by Prudential Incorporated. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Co reported 32,245 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 991 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 53,507 shares. Gam Holding Ag holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 48,155 shares. Us Commercial Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.14% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Centurylink Management has 22,963 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 212,076 shares. Raymond James & Associate reported 0.04% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Asset Mngmt One Ltd owns 13,105 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ftb Inc owns 741 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Com The accumulated 4.30M shares or 0.23% of the stock. Wendell David Associates reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Atria Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Loeb Prns invested in 675 shares or 0% of the stock. 10,993 are owned by Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com. North Mngmt Corporation invested in 327,095 shares or 2.72% of the stock. Natixis Advsr LP holds 413,964 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 3,600 shares. First National Bank Ltd reported 105,300 shares or 14.79% of all its holdings. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora owns 7,128 shares. Investment Advsrs Lc holds 2.72% or 70,923 shares in its portfolio. Ar Asset Mngmt Inc reported 45,638 shares. First American Bankshares stated it has 49,868 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Tudor Corporation Et Al holds 0.16% or 79,032 shares. Evergreen Capital Limited Liability Company owns 9,927 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $223.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 230 shares to 2,717 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).