Northstar Group Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Cut as Valuation Rose; Walnut Private Equity Partners Decreased Its Kkr & Co (KKR) Holding by $879,405

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 22.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 7,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 25,385 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 32,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 5.57M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (KKR) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc sold 38,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, down from 438,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kkr & Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $25.13. About 2.14 million shares traded. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has declined 2.05% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 08/03/2018 – LINDE, PRAXAIR HAVE SPLIT PLANNED EUROPEAN DIVESTITURES INTO TWO PACKAGES TO FACILITATE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE; 03/05/2018 – KKR RAISED $6 BILLION FOR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND IN QUARTER; 05/03/2018 – FRENCH HEALTHCARE SERVICES FIRM KORIAN ATTRACTS INTEREST FROM BUYOUT FIRMS INCLUDING PAI PARTNERS AND KKR – BLOOMBERG; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN TOWER, KKR ARE SAID AMONG BIDDERS FOR ALTICE TOWERS; 23/05/2018 – Gibson Guitar Rescue Plan Stymied by GSO, KKR Standoff on Loan; 29/05/2018 – KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS – KKR AND KAYNE, WITH HAYMAKER MANAGEMENT, APOLLO, AGREED TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TO A TAXABLE ENTITY; 15/05/2018 – JBF INDUSTRIES – PTA BUSINESS EXPECTED TO PRODUCE SIZEABLE EBITDA IN FIRST FULL YEAR OF OPERATIONS; 13/04/2018 – ACCEL-KKR SAYS PARTNERED WITH GREEN MOUNTAIN TECHNOLOGY TO PROVIDE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY TO SUPPORT GREEN MOUNTAIN’S RECAPITALIZATION; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Rates KKR CLO 21 Ltd./LLC; Issues New Issue Report; 18/05/2018 – Triton and KKR Sell Mehiläinen to CVC Capital Partners

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $223.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,011 shares to 5,064 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Limited accumulated 1.55 million shares. Sei holds 0.12% or 689,822 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management LP owns 110,600 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fort LP holds 0.5% or 50,144 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement has 63,140 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa reported 213,315 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Lowe Brockenbrough Co Incorporated invested 0.4% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Griffin Asset Mgmt has 0.14% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cibc Comml Bank Usa reported 42,017 shares. Moreover, Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has 1.02% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Kwmg invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Washington Tru has 0.39% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 136,006 shares. Howe & Rusling accumulated 14,294 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 760,800 shares.

Analysts await KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 28.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.6 per share. KKR’s profit will be $362.31M for 14.61 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by KKR & Co. Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.26% EPS growth.