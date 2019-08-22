Northstar Group Position in Facebook (FB) Raised by $344,284; Washington Trust Company Lowered Analog Devices (ADI) Stake by $385,990; Stock Value Rose

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 2,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 15,492 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 13,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $523.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $183.55. About 8.41 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 21/03/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg has broken his silence over a scandal involving the profiles; 10/04/2018 – Key GOP Sen. Thune is ‘not rushing’ to slap regulation on Facebook; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: FTC says it “has an open non-public investigation into” Facebook’s privacy practices; 04/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. House Commerce panel April 11 – committee; 13/04/2018 – Poverty with a human face and a Facebook page; 04/04/2018 – Facebook issued the number in a lengthy post by CTO Mike Schroepfer about its privacy changes, including restricting third-party app access and deleting old logs of messages; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG TELLS REUTERS IN INTERVIEW COMPANY HAS PUT IN PLACE MOST PRIVACY TOOLS REQUIRED BY NEW EU LAW; 22/03/2018 – German justice minister calls in Facebook over data “scandal”; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company analyzed 3,509 shares as the company's stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 113,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50 million, down from 116,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $40.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $108.59. About 3.24M shares traded or 32.24% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 18,646 shares to 461,984 shares, valued at $14.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 37,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (GVI).