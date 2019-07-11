Northstar Group Maintains Position in Apple (AAPL); Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) Shareholder North Run Capital LP Lowered Position by $2.60 Million as Stock Rose

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group Inc (HMTV) by 32.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 185,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 380,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36 million, down from 565,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Hemisphere Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $516.98M market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.12. About 7,101 shares traded. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) has risen 23.85% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HMTV News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Hemisphere Media Group Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMTV); 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD SEES 2Q W. HEMISPHERE OPERATING INCOME DOWN VS 1Q; 03/04/2018 – Steinhoff: Valuation of Hemisphere International Properties Likely Materially Lower than Previous Estimate; 04/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE MEDIA – DUE TO IMPASSE IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH DIRECTV IN PUERTO RICO, WAPA CURRENTLY NOT BEING BROADCAST IN PUERTO RICO TO DIRECTV CUSTOMERS; 23/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORP HME.V – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 04/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE MEDIA GROUP INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN SNAP GLOBAL, LLC WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – IMF WESTERN HEMISPHERE DIRECTOR WERNER SPEAKS IN WASHINGTON; 03/04/2018 – STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV SNHJ.J SAYS CBRE VALUED HEMISPHERE PORTFOLIO AS AT 1 FEBRUARY 2018 AT APPROXIMATELY EUR1.1 BLN; 03/04/2018 – STEINHOFF: LIKELY HEMISPHERE PORTFOLIO VALUE LOWER THAN EUR2.2B; 05/04/2018 – Sen For Rel Cmte: Summit of the Americas: A Regional Strategy for Democratic Governance Against Corruption in the Hemisphere

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 3,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,501 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 34,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $919.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $204.27. About 6.95M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – The company does have monthly subscriptions for Apple Music and iCloud; 17/04/2018 – An iPhone design problem Apple is running out of room to solve; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 04/04/2018 – Apple’s reliance on Chinese suppliers reaches a new high; 19/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Apple could begin making its own micro-LED screens; 23/04/2018 – EU Opens In-Depth Probe Into Apple’s Purchase of Shazam; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 16/04/2018 – Before the release of the device, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities forecast in a note that a “blush gold”-colored iPhone X will face production problems; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Pegatron’s profit falls 24% on Chinese labor costs; 27/03/2018 – @Apple announces a new iPad that will be offered to schools for $299

More notable recent Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hemisphere Media Group’s (HMTV) CEO Alan Sokol on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hemisphere Media Group’s (HMTV) CEO Alan Sokol on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Hemisphere Media Group Announces Participation at the Bernstein 6th Annual Future of Media Summit – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) Presents At Stifel 2017 Technology, Internet & Media Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2017 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Puerto Rico’s WAPA Television and WAPA Deportes Reach Multi-Year Retransmission Consent Agreement with DIRECTV in Puerto Rico – PR Newswire” with publication date: June 15, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold HMTV shares while 19 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 12.47 million shares or 6.22% more from 11.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 556,831 shares. Legal & General Gp Pcl invested in 0% or 2,956 shares. Fmr Llc holds 120 shares. Spark Management Lc holds 22,246 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 506 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated Inc has 792,439 shares. Fine Cap Partners LP has invested 4.17% of its portfolio in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV). 713,625 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. Morgan Stanley owns 9,366 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 845,050 are owned by Pembroke Mngmt. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 10,150 shares. Swiss Bank has 29,200 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 160 shares. Martingale Asset Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) for 22,805 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 3,837 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 61,260 were reported by Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa. Family Capital Tru Co invested 1.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cadinha Ltd Liability has invested 0.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Westfield Management Company Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.78% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 3.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ls Invest Advsr Ltd reported 2.99% stake. Seabridge Advsr Lc reported 35,004 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 639,062 shares or 2.51% of all its holdings. 24,100 were reported by Midas Management Corporation. Intact Inv Mngmt Inc has 12,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mar Vista Investment Limited Liability Corp holds 3.57% or 712,286 shares. At National Bank & Trust holds 30,083 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 2.28% stake.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Monday Apple Rumors: What Can We Expect From the 2020 iPhone – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple raised as ‘re-valuation’ stock – Evercore – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Simplicity Trumps Everything – Live Trading News” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nike, Tesla, Uber And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.