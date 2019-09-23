Northstar Group Lowered Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $378,222 as Stock Value Rose; Goodwin Daniel L Has Lifted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 2,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 17,358 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94M, down from 19,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $166.43. About 768,065 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 500% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $229.6. About 1.23M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd reported 0.2% stake. Washington Inc owns 2,640 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.44% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3,103 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser Incorporated reported 14,683 shares. Advsr Cap Mgmt Limited Company owns 1,535 shares. Boston Common Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Northeast reported 1,353 shares. 14,516 were accumulated by Quadrant Capital Management Lc. First Hawaiian State Bank holds 0.36% or 27,331 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,000 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.59% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Motco reported 0.52% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth has invested 0.39% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,539 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Kepos Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.25% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $236.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 783 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Prn).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.12 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.