Northstar Group Increases Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN); Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Cut Boeing Co Com (BA) Position as Stock Value Declined

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 230 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,717 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, up from 2,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $978.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $35.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1987.4. About 2.87M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Sources tell the Journal that while a final product could include an Amazon-branded account, it would not involve Amazon becoming a bank; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s 100 million Prime members will help it become the No. 1 apparel retailer in the US; 02/05/2018 – Amazon to Open Second Australia Fulfillment Center, Will Be Located in Sydney; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Aims to Boost Echo Sales by Targeting Bored Children; 30/05/2018 – STITCH FIX INC SFIX.O HAS NOT HAD ‘ANY SERIOUS DISCUSSIONS’ ABOUT COMBINING WITH AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O -CEO KATRINA LAKE; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 22/05/2018 – Russia Today: Surveillance state? Amazon selling facial recognition technology to govt `threatens freedom’; 11/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos on AI: Autonomous weapons are ‘genuinely scary,’ robots won’t put us all out of work; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS COMPANY WILL REVIEW AN OIL DRILLING PROJECT IN THE AMAZON; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 1,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,465 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 4,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $352.32. About 3.05M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – BOEING: US TO LAUNCH FIRST DEEP-SPACE CAPABLE ROCKET W/N 2 YRS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: IAM FILES THIRD PETITION AT BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 22/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS 5 YR $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT; 28/03/2018 – Greek airline Aegean picks Airbus for $5 bln order of 42 planes; 10/04/2018 – BA: Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 17/04/2018 – Engine failure causes Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 25/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDED UPDATE IN EARNINGS PRESENTATION; 07/03/2018 – Malaysia says MH370 report to be released after latest search ends

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/25/2019: COUP,AMZN,RIOT,NOK – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: Is Past Prologue? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trust Is Clearly Still a Problem for Plug Power Stock – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon’s Prime Day Is Coming: What Investors Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “With Prime Membership Saturating, Amazon Needs to Grow Spend Per Customer – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,782 were reported by Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Com has 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,777 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 1.2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Victory Capital Mgmt owns 54,963 shares. Incline Glob Mgmt Lc invested 5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tudor Investment Et Al reported 5,819 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 51 were accumulated by Ranger Inv L P. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 1.83% stake. 15,500 were reported by Weitz Mngmt. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 10.12% or 296,198 shares. Bollard Group Ltd Llc has 3.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Coastline Trust Communication invested 1.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Greatmark Investment Prns reported 392 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 554 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 8,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. On Friday, February 8 the insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M. 2,916 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: Boeing Gets a Win; Pinterest Draws Interest – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing At $350 In Pre-Market: Our Buy Price, Also WeWork Won’t Work – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Boeing (BA), Qatar Airways Announce New Commitment for Five 777 Freighters – StreetInsider.com” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Dow Jones Stocks Ready to Rise – Investorplace.com” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Boeing a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $277.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs Corp Com (NYSE:IBM) by 3,543 shares to 15,761 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Short Treas Bd Etf (SHV) by 60,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Natl Mun Bd Etf Fd (MUB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields & Lc has invested 0.9% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Provise Management Group Limited Liability reported 4,043 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 37,865 shares stake. Crawford Counsel Inc holds 20,717 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corporation owns 66,700 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Life invested 0.9% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Matarin Cap Ltd Llc reported 13,865 shares. Primecap Management Commerce Ca holds 0.35% or 1.25 million shares in its portfolio. Allstate stated it has 0.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Credit Suisse Ag reported 832,756 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 25,859 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Ltd holds 0.62% or 71,747 shares. Neumann Management Ltd Company stated it has 730 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Security National Bank Of So Dak invested in 0.51% or 1,066 shares. Lipe & Dalton owns 543 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio.