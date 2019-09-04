Northstar Group Increases Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN); Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Shareholder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Boosted Its Position by $1.81 Million

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 56,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 385,255 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52 million, up from 328,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $32.89. About 3.17 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Puchase Includes Mortgage Servicing Rights Portfolio Valued at $550M; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Noninterest Income $371M; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL EXPENSE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $50 MLN BY 2020; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $511 MLN IN CASH; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage to Have Crossover Earnback Period of Under 3 Yr; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – REDEMPTION ON JUNE 29, 2018, OF ALL OUTSTANDING 5.158% FIXED-TO-FLOATING CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JUNE 29, 2023; 23/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZFS)

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 230 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,717 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, up from 2,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $13.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.84. About 3.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Meet the family worth more than Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett or Bill Gates; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said on Thursday it had been raided by the Japan Fair Trade Commission on suspicion of possible anti-trust violation; 30/05/2018 – Raleigh Tops List in One Ranking for Amazon’s New Home: Map; 24/05/2018 – AMAZON AWS LAUNCHES INNOVATION CENTER IN XI’AN, CHINA: XINHUA; 28/03/2018 – Trump is reportedly ‘obsessed’ with taking down Amazon – here’s his history with his least favorite company in America; 27/03/2018 – SAINSBURY CEO: CO. TO IMPROVE EFFICIENCY TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON; 07/05/2018 – Snap snags new finance chief from Amazon; 24/05/2018 – Amazon Echo recorded a conversation and sent it to a random person, says report; 01/05/2018 – Amazon: Has Invested More Than $400M in Massachusetts Since 2011; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gru Inc stated it has 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Franklin Resources owns 20.78 million shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 658,826 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 732,396 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 0.03% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 168,922 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested in 18,263 shares or 0% of the stock. Earnest Prtn Limited Co holds 244 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 21,325 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 18,346 shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.03% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 112,295 shares. 56,504 are held by Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co. Holderness Invests Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 6,295 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Company Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,407 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.18% or 5.09M shares. Paloma Prtn Company accumulated 88,031 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) by 66,418 shares to 164,083 shares, valued at $8.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 352,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 707,319 shares, and cut its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $486,750 activity.

