Northstar Group Increased Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $1.36 Million; As Ecolab (ECL) Stock Rose, Zevin Asset Management Has Boosted by $307,911 Its Position

Zevin Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc bought 1,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 37,759 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.46 million, up from 36,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $196.06. About 1.58M shares traded or 40.39% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 6,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 44,428 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.79 million, up from 37,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Israeli agency investigating Apple over handling of iPhone slowdown; 04/05/2018 – Apple: Hope for an ‘iTV’ Springs Eternal — Barrons.com; 25/05/2018 – JicksonCt: Apple is customizing VW’s T6 Transporter vans with autonomous technology, according to a Bloomberg source.…; 10/04/2018 – Ams AG Is Biggest Winner in Apple’s 3-D Sensing, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Variety: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 02/05/2018 – Apple Earnings Lift Tech ETFs, Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, cryptocurrencies; 19/03/2018 – Nomura Instinet predicts Apple will report iPhone unit sales below expectations this year; 26/04/2018 – Analyst cuts profit forecasts for Apple due to ‘materially weaker’ iPhone demand; 01/05/2018 – The company’s media content business remained under pressure as large media customers such as Apple and Amazon.com develop in-house capabilities to handle their web traffic

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions has 0.27% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 119,347 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Il, Illinois-based fund reported 199,559 shares. Moreover, Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Freestone Capital Holdg Llc owns 7,479 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 316 shares in its portfolio. Hawaii-based C M Bidwell & Associate Limited has invested 0.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De holds 2.59% or 22,691 shares. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Northcoast Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 3,693 shares. Citigroup reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Crawford Investment Counsel stated it has 4,888 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0.07% or 819,310 shares. Beaumont Prns Limited Company accumulated 1,535 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 9,687 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Zevin Asset Management Llc, which manages about $480.40 million and $310.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Swiss Re Ag Sedol# B545mg5 Ch (SSREF) by 9,555 shares to 56,020 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,333 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $236.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,238 shares to 17,358 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argyle Cap Mgmt reported 1,380 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability reported 273,578 shares. 68,280 are held by First Foundation Advsr. Clean Yield Group owns 37,061 shares or 2.65% of their US portfolio. Montag Caldwell Ltd Llc accumulated 3.55% or 349,075 shares. Buckingham Capital Management stated it has 67,053 shares. Van Strum And Towne Incorporated invested in 1,053 shares. Winfield Assoc reported 4.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Altfest L J And invested in 0.92% or 17,468 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 2,313 were accumulated by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0.26% stake. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Matrix Asset Ny owns 33,667 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Co Tn holds 8,221 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.