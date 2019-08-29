Northstar Group Increased Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $602,532; Pettee Investors Lowered Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) Position as Stock Value Rose

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 3,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 37,501 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 34,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $205.53. About 15.96M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 17/04/2018 – Apple has a design problem. It might be running out of iPhone surface real estate to repurpose; 17/04/2018 – Regina Leader: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS SERVICES OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER MAINTENANCE; 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war; 07/05/2018 – Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: China could beat Apple in race to develop foldable smartphone; 09/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that’s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 11/04/2018 – Apple Taps European Executive to Run Global Music Business

Pettee Investors Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 2,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Ind. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $203.81. About 220,828 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES – NEW CONTRACT AWARDS IN QTR WAS ABOUT $2.6 BLN, BRINGING TOTAL BACKLOG TO ABOUT $22 BLN AS OF MARCH 31; 13/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COUNSEL OF NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING DIVISION; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Net $156M; 25/05/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Initial Sea Trials of Virginia-Class Submarine Indiana (SSN 789); 16/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INC – CONTRACT INCLUDES 4 OPTION YEARS WITH POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE OF $181.4 MLN IF OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 29/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES AWARDED $94 MILLION ADVANCE PROCUREMENT CONTRACT FOR A 10TH NATIONAL SECURITY CUTTER; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls: Coast Guard Pact for Purchase of Cutter Materials; 03/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS – CO AND KBR AWARDED CONTRACT TO ESTABLISH AND MANAGE AUSTRALIA’S NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE; 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice; 16/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Authenticates Keel of Submarine Montana (SSN 794)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati reported 1.17M shares. Becker Capital Mgmt reported 429,477 shares or 3.02% of all its holdings. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP owns 10,373 shares. Swift Run Management Limited Co stated it has 1,858 shares. Roberts Glore & Il holds 2.67% or 22,477 shares in its portfolio. Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd Co owns 869 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Marco Inv Mngmt Ltd Co holds 3.93% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 111,518 shares. Independent Franchise Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has 8.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.75 million shares. Jlb & Associates Inc holds 3.13% or 78,016 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Company reported 28.01 million shares. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bankshares has invested 0.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, S&Co Inc has 2.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bollard Group Limited Com has invested 0.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bamco Inc New York, New York-based fund reported 1,122 shares. Associated Banc invested in 269,837 shares.

