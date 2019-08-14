Northstar Group Holding In Amazon Com (AMZN) Was Has Increased; Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Market Valuation Declined While Fine Capital Partners LP Has Upped Position by $8.67 Million

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.05% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $15.03. About 90,675 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 230 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,717 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, up from 2,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $61.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.96. About 4.52M shares traded or 20.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – NUTANIX’S AMAZON CLOUD KILLER DELAYED BY ENGINEERING SNAGS; 23/05/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Enables Greater Visibility and Governance for Containerized Environments through Support of Amazon Ela; 16/03/2018 – Betabeat: Walmart’s Move Into India’s E-Commerce Sector Could Pose a Serious Threat to Amazon; 19/03/2018 – Airbus Is Said to Weigh New A330 Cargo Model, Spurred by Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Trades Above Record as Prime, Cloud Lift Profit: TOPLive; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 02/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is offering to pass along discounts it gets on credit card fees to retailers if they use its payments; 16/05/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon is building a `health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend healthcare; 12/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: SCOOP: Amazon is considering integrating Amazon Key into Ring now that the acquisition has closed, by @benfoxrubin; 14/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Amazon – 05/31/2018

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nike Stock Is Set to Survive the Trade War – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Should Amazon Remain One Company? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amazon Seeks FAA Approval For Its Prime Air Drone – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Ks holds 0.86% or 26,975 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council owns 27,480 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. 92,366 are held by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Jaffetilchin Prtn Ltd Llc invested in 0.32% or 803 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,033 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Moreover, Bahl And Gaynor has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Livingston Group Incorporated Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 621 shares stake. Provise Management Limited reported 1.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 630 shares. Ruggie Grp Incorporated stated it has 2,288 shares. Meridian Mgmt has 1,835 shares. Notis owns 865 shares. Sands Capital Mngmt has invested 7.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Netherlands-based Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has invested 7.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Finance Advantage holds 30 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.