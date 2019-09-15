Northstar Group Has Trimmed Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $378,222 as Stock Rose; Sva Plumb Wealth Management Position in Costco Wholesale (COST) Cut as Market Valuation Rose

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 2,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 17,358 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94 million, down from 19,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $171.45. About 2.87 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 45.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 6,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 7,991 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, down from 14,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $291.9. About 2.08M shares traded or 5.67% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa accumulated 10,665 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ashfield Prns Limited Liability Company stated it has 53,218 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. First Dallas has invested 0.41% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Invesco Limited holds 0.3% or 4.82M shares in its portfolio. Fosun International Limited holds 1,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sta Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,532 shares. 37.34 million are held by Vanguard. Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). House Limited Liability reported 2.05% stake. 90,259 were accumulated by Panagora Asset. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 28,659 shares. North Star Asset Inc reported 1,186 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). City Hldg Co stated it has 385 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 980 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “My Favorite Long-Term Stock Investing Strategy – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports August Sales Results – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Common Social Security Scam Could Cost You Thousands – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Honda (HMC) Hit by Operating Costs, Collaboration a Tailwind – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Costco (COST) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,288 shares to 2,208 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Us by 11,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 669,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid (SCHM).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.84 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $236.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,630 shares to 71,381 shares, valued at $10.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Union Pacific Stock a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motco invested in 37,895 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Murphy Capital Inc accumulated 31,862 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 15,662 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt accumulated 13,081 shares. Canandaigua Bancorporation Trust Company invested in 0.36% or 11,579 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP reported 656,026 shares stake. Ohio-based Torch Wealth Lc has invested 0.48% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pnc Fincl Group Inc owns 1.80 million shares. Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 2,787 shares. Curbstone Finance Mgmt holds 0.17% or 3,886 shares in its portfolio. Commerce Bancorp accumulated 571,050 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pinnacle Associate Ltd stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 123,100 are owned by Eulav Asset Mngmt. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan, Missouri-based fund reported 49,112 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.64 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.