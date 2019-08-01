Northstar Group Has Trimmed Its Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) as Stock Value Rose; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Lifted Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 9,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 36,859 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 46,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.63. About 15.14 million shares traded or 26.86% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 374,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 943,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.30M, up from 569,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $101.4. About 4.98 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Aussie Rate Increase Might Come as a Shock After 7 Years; 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 22/05/2018 – JCPenney CEO Leaves for Lowe’s (Video); 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President, CEO, Effective July 2; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS IF RATE RISE COULD COME QUICKER BECAUSE OF STRONGER ECONOMY THAT WOULD BE GOOD; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock will retire once a successor is found; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (NYSE:PXD) by 194,000 shares to 102,100 shares, valued at $15.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (Call) (NYSE:V) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Natl Bank And Trust reported 11,806 shares. Crawford Counsel has invested 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 25,391 shares. Parthenon Lc reported 3,925 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership reported 1.65% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc Incorporated (Ca) reported 6,601 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 16,658 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab has 0.19% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Waters Parkerson & Co Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.68% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Barometer Management has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd owns 0.16% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 16,929 shares. Marathon Cap reported 3,126 shares stake. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa holds 4,249 shares. Leisure Capital Mgmt stated it has 9,867 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.23% or 1.38M shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725.

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $223.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 5,275 shares to 13,295 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).