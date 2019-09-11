Northstar Group Has Trimmed Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position; Celgene (CELG) Sellers Decreased By 10.99% Their Shorts

Northstar Group Inc decreased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 22.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northstar Group Inc sold 7,580 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Northstar Group Inc holds 25,385 shares with $1.27 million value, down from 32,965 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $76.40B valuation. The stock decreased 3.81% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 7.86 million shares traded or 37.69% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop

Among 3 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $100 lowest target. $101.33’s average target is 3.77% above currents $97.65 stock price. Celgene had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Robert W. Baird. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho.

Celgene Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $68.96 billion. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes , and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, and ankylosing spondylitis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers. It has a 13.35 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products also include VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for intermediate-2 and high-risk MDS, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); THALOMID to treat patients with multiple myeloma and erythema nodosum leprosum; and RITALIN and FOCALIN XR products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 108 investors sold Celgene Corporation shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Groesbeck Invest Mngmt Nj reported 0.32% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Mackenzie Financial invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 2,777 are held by Intersect Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated owns 176,960 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 3.08M shares. Tompkins Corporation owns 18,553 shares. Covington Cap Management holds 0.29% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 49,625 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants invested in 0.08% or 7,862 shares. Brinker Inc reported 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Kidder Stephen W invested in 0.09% or 2,361 shares. 5,095 are held by Security Tru Co. Sg Americas Secs Lc invested in 251,712 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 134,865 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has 0.2% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Llc Il holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 212,716 shares.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $871.87M for 21.91 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 554,203 shares. Greenleaf Trust accumulated 196,607 shares. Pecaut & reported 30,000 shares. 359,225 are held by Birch Hill Invest Advsr. Citizens And Northern reported 47,221 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. 443,476 were reported by Comerica Natl Bank. 37,501 were accumulated by London Of Virginia. Skba Capital Management Limited Liability Com reported 222,200 shares. Weitz Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Duff And Phelps Invest has 0.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Captrust Advsr reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Opus Cap Group Inc Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 6,890 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 953,654 shares. Telos Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Brighton Jones Limited stated it has 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez Int`l has $6200 highest and $51 lowest target. $59’s average target is 8.60% above currents $54.33 stock price. Mondelez Int`l had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $6200 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $51 target in Tuesday, March 19 report.