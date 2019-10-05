Northstar Group Has Raised Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $1.48 Million; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shareholder Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Decreased Holding as Market Value Declined

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 28.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 783 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.63 million, up from 2,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Results Beat Expectations; 24/04/2018 – Tulsa World: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center; 14/05/2018 – Amazon is questioning its future in Seattle after the city voted for a new tax on big business; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is estimated to post first-quarter profit of $1.26 per share, down from the $1.48 per share reported a year ago, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Takes Fresh Stab at $16 Billion Housekeeping Industry; 16/05/2018 – Amazon cuts Whole Foods prices for Prime members in new grocery showdown; 18/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon Alexa takes aim at on-the-move infotainment with Echo speakers for cars; 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 38,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 270,436 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.12 million, down from 308,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.02. About 2.74M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $88.69M for 56.29 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 2.92M shares to 2.95 million shares, valued at $86.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 27,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $236.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,238 shares to 17,358 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

