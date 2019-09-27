Northstar Group Has Raised Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Stock Declined; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder Brigade Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding by $21.11 Million as Valuation Rose

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 28.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 783 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.63M, up from 2,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73M shares traded or 12.25% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – LG Announces Availability Of Amazon Alexa Skill On 2018 LG Al-enabled TVs; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Driving New In-Car Delivery Service; 16/05/2018 – Amazon cuts Whole Foods prices for Prime members in new grocery showdown; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is now on the hook for an additional $22 billion in future purchase obligations following the Whole Foods acquisition, filings show; 26/05/2018 – For a week, I used Amazon Prime for almost everything I needed; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 03/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING, MORE: No Ongoing White House Talks About Amazon Action; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL CEO SAYS I SEE THE POTENTIAL OF WORKING WITH AMAZON; 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again; 01/05/2018 – `Amazon Effect’ May Push Vancouver Housing Prices Even Higher

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 94.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 310,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 328,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 962,757 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $236.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 8,182 shares to 97,605 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XME) by 126,000 shares to 630,000 shares, valued at $17.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.30M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (NYSE:DBD).

