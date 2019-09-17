Northstar Group Has Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; Nuveen Asset Management Has Boosted Its Kohls (KSS) Holding

Northstar Group Inc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 28.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Northstar Group Inc acquired 783 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Northstar Group Inc holds 3,500 shares with $6.63M value, up from 2,717 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $894.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.71% or $31.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.84. About 3.68M shares traded or 11.76% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Trump’s top economic adviser is the latest high-profile exit from the White House Plus, Google is helping the Pentagon build AI for drones, Amazon is elbowing out Instacart for Whole Foods delivery, and Google Street View goes to Disneyland; 28/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is not a fan of Amazon; 23/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos finally got Amazon into the top tier of the Fortune 500; 23/04/2018 – Dealbook: Has Walmart Beaten Amazon for Control of Flipkart?: DealBook Briefing; 16/04/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S EUGENE KIM & CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON HAS SHELVED A PLAN TO SELL DRUGS TO HOSPITALS & INSIDERS SAY THERE ARE TWO REASONS WHY; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 30/03/2018 – Barron’s: Walmart and Humana: Another Shot at Amazon?; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-IKEA Group’s new CFO to maintain investment drive through 2020; 02/05/2018 – Gshire Echo: Amazon to open huge Gloucestershire centre; 15/05/2018 – Amazon had been very much against the tax from the start – even freezing one of its big construction projects in Seattle as it waited to see if the tax passed. 3/

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased Kohls Corp (KSS) stake by 582.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nuveen Asset Management Llc acquired 2.45M shares as Kohls Corp (KSS)’s stock declined 22.79%. The Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 2.87M shares with $136.24M value, up from 420,095 last quarter. Kohls Corp now has $8.45B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $53.13. About 2.84M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer; 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS NORTHEAST AND MID-ATLANTIC, WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY WEATHER AS WELL AS THE SOUTHEAST, UNDERPERFORMED THE COMPANY- CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – LEAD DIRECTOR POSITION WILL REMAIN VACANT SO LONG AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR SERVES AS CHAIRMAN; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $5.05-Adj EPS $5.50; 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – KOHL’S CLOUD MIGRATION INCLUDES ASPECTS OF E-COMMERCE, MOBILE AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S HAD 320BP COMP BENEFIT IN 1Q FROM FRIENDS&FAMILY EVENT

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Care About Kohl’s Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KSS) Investment Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kohl’s announces C-suite moves – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Kohl’s Stock Was Climbing Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Kohl’s Shares Were Gaining Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Be Fooled: Kohl’s Isn’t an Undervalued Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 83 investors sold KSS shares while 152 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 148.17 million shares or 8.95% less from 162.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com owns 7,894 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.04% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 550,737 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc owns 17,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Assetmark invested in 13,682 shares. 418,296 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Twin owns 9,260 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP holds 0.01% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) or 42,500 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc owns 14,834 shares. 9,940 were reported by Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Royal London Asset Management Limited accumulated 57,079 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 125,091 shares. The North Carolina-based Horizon Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation reported 6,226 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 6 analysts covering Kohl’s Corp (NYSE:KSS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Kohl’s Corp has $72 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.17’s average target is 3.84% above currents $53.13 stock price. Kohl’s Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 22 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $5100 target in Thursday, August 22 report. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. Deutsche Bank maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) on Wednesday, May 22 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by UBS. Citigroup maintained the shares of KSS in report on Wednesday, May 22 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) on Friday, May 24 with “Neutral” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $5200 target.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) stake by 110,282 shares to 426,937 valued at $18.26M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nushares Etf Tr stake by 200,000 shares and now owns 1.00M shares. Nushares Etf Tr was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2253.89’s average target is 24.67% above currents $1807.84 stock price. Amazon had 14 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2250 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Technologies LP has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Finemark Bancorp And Tru owns 7,336 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Marsico Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 7.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 18,845 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability accumulated 0.43% or 1,649 shares. Bp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 41,500 shares or 2.9% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa reported 11,275 shares. 2,478 were reported by & Mgmt Communication. Toronto Dominion Bancshares reported 281,455 shares. Burns J W & Commerce Incorporated owns 2.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,587 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 4,882 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. 650 were reported by S&Co Inc. Dillon Assoc Inc stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 793 were accumulated by Palladium Prns Lc. Karp Capital Mgmt has 1.71% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).