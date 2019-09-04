Northstar Group Has Decreased Its Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $423,246; Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Holder Mason Hill Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $7.38 Million as Valuation Rose

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 3.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $716.68M market cap company. The stock increased 4.59% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.33. About 3.61 million shares traded or 24.69% up from the average. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 05/04/2018 – Madame Fortuna is Back; Purina and PetSmart Team Up Again to Help Consumers ‘Save a Fortune’; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR HAD DISCUSSIONS W/ POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – AgileField and StarfishETL Partner to Provide FSM Integration Solutions; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY REVENUE AT EUR 212.4 MLN (NOT ZLOTYS), UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO (CORRECTS CURRENCY, ADDS ‘PRELIM’); 02/04/2018 – Fortuna Files Form 40-F, Annual Report; 09/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Mines 1Q EPS 9c; 10/05/2018 – FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC FVI.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8.50 FROM C$8.25

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc analyzed 9,201 shares as the company's stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 36,859 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 46,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $236.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.3. About 12.98M shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler invested in 21,613 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 548,940 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has invested 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Jag Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 33,090 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 73,916 shares. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.23% or 98,145 shares. Cadence Bancorp Na holds 85,855 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Agf Investments Incorporated has 0.06% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hallmark Cap invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Grand Jean Capital Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 4,345 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 792,522 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Communications holds 375,632 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 0.6% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 368,576 shares. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 2.64% or 304,084 shares. Permit Limited Liability Corp invested 0.03% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $223.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 6,372 shares to 68,751 shares, valued at $9.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.69 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors reported 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). 124,507 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. New York-based Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 22,651 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 545,200 are owned by Ruffer Llp. Exane Derivatives has 7,700 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 402,063 shares. 54,194 are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust accumulated 101,574 shares. Century Cos has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 11,837 shares. Raffles LP holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 140,000 shares. D E Shaw Co accumulated 555,799 shares. Cibc Mkts accumulated 200,359 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Bank invested in 288,700 shares or 0% of the stock.

