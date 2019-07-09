Northstar Group Has Decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) Position By $423,246; Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (IIF) Has 0.56 Sentiment

Northstar Group Inc decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 19.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northstar Group Inc sold 9,201 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock declined 1.23%. The Northstar Group Inc holds 36,859 shares with $1.71 million value, down from 46,060 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $221.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52. About 9.47 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc (IIF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.26, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 9 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 16 sold and reduced stock positions in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 4.37 million shares, down from 4.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 9 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $20.55. About 39,602 shares traded or 42.16% up from the average. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (IIF) has declined 15.54% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 4.29% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. for 2.98 million shares. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owns 54,645 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 0.4% invested in the company for 30,300 shares. The Connecticut-based Yakira Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.38% in the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc., a Ohio-based fund reported 14,040 shares.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. The company has market cap of $279.84 million. The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of India.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “India Investment Fund Could Rise On Indian Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Global Debt Increase 2018 Vs. Gold Investment: Must See Charts – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “El Paso Electric Enters into Agreement to Be Purchased by the Infrastructure Investments Fund, an Investment Vehicle Advised by J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. – Business Wire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Three Reasons For Stock Investors To Worry – Forbes” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “INDA – Signs Of Low Correlation? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 27, 2018.

Among 10 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Coca-Cola had 18 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 8. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by HSBC. Morgan Stanley maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, February 15. On Monday, January 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, July 1. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ruggie Cap Grp accumulated 1,000 shares. Rampart Investment Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.65% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 81,173 were accumulated by Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. 6.38M were accumulated by Td Asset Inc. Court Place Advisors Limited reported 25,979 shares. Valicenti Advisory reported 2.31% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Usa Portformulas Corporation owns 118,769 shares for 3.51% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of Stockton invested in 0.18% or 7,293 shares. Bb&T Corporation accumulated 0.74% or 882,336 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.3% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 21.73 million shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 2.81M shares. Curbstone Corporation holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 19,380 shares. Fire Group invested in 8,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0.12% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coca Cola Staying True To Innovation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Kroger, Shopify And More – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coca-Cola eyes coffee move in India – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64B for 20.97 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.