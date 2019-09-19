Northstar Group Has Cut Union Pacific (UNP) Position by $378,222; Shares Rose; As American Intl Group (AIG) Share Value Rose, Harris Associates LP Has Lowered Holding

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 3.49M shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 31.90M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70B, down from 35.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $57.65. About 4.12M shares traded or 13.63% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – AIG 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Details; 08/03/2018 – Mitratech Adds Former AIG Legal Operations Executive to Leadership Team; 29/05/2018 – AIG EUROPE A2 INS. RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – AIG Parent Liquidity Stood at About $8.5 Billion as of March 31; 12/04/2018 – AIG – VIDOVICH IS JOINING AIG FROM XL CATLIN; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Carl Exits Position in AIG; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 2,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 17,358 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94 million, down from 19,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $167.87. About 1.48 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AIG To Present at The KBW Insurance Conference – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Finds 5 Top Stocks Mutual Funds Have Loaded Up On – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “‘Fast Money ‘ Traders Share Their Thoughts On AIG, Marathon Petroleum – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Announces Adjustments to Warrant Exercise Price and Shares Receivable Upon Warrant Exercise – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Significant Majority of Leisure Travelers Embrace Innovation in Travel – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 164,427 were reported by Towercrest Capital Mngmt. 2.75 million were accumulated by Td Asset Mgmt. World Asset Mngmt has 0.23% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Harvest Capital Mngmt accumulated 4,004 shares or 0.06% of the stock. British Columbia Mgmt Corp reported 0.11% stake. Morgan Stanley reported 3.27M shares stake. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 29 shares. Brinker Cap owns 142,475 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 67.95M shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 638,523 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 0.12% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Amp Investors Ltd owns 0.11% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 361,863 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corporation owns 151,149 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. United Automobile Association invested 0.09% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.12% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Herc Hldgs Inc by 72,749 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $50.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.25M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.40M for 13.73 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Finance Group Inc invested in 2,338 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Kanawha Cap Llc owns 3,296 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 15,565 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 0.25% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Founders Management Ltd Co reported 2.55% stake. Horizon Limited Liability reported 6,308 shares. Elm Advsrs owns 4,802 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Stevens Cap Mngmt LP holds 95,687 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorp has invested 0.26% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Tru Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Waratah Capital Advsr invested in 0.1% or 5,351 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Haverford Finance Services has 5,392 shares. Condor Mngmt invested in 14,472 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Amica Mutual Insurance, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 21,371 shares.

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $236.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 783 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $6.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific Is Relatively Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.