Northstar Group Has Cut Position in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $423,246; Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Holding Lifted by Qci Asset Management Inc

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 6,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,045 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.81 million, up from 130,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $142.8. About 1.19 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 9,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,859 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 46,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 10.01 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 55,622 shares to 228,960 shares, valued at $10.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 42,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,347 shares, and cut its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PNC +1.4% as Q2 shows loan, NII growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PNC plans to raise its dividend – Pittsburgh Business Times” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PNC Financial declares $1.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Financial Services (PNC) Capital Plan Included Recommendation to Increase Dividend by 20 cents per share, or 21%, to $1.15 per share – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 62,153 are owned by Cutler Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company. Coastline Trust holds 0.12% or 6,300 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Maryland-based Family Firm Incorporated has invested 0.09% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Dowling Yahnke Lc holds 23,550 shares. Salem Capital reported 0.28% stake. Comml Bank Of Mellon accumulated 4.03 million shares. Moreover, Wharton Business Group Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). The Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd Company has invested 0.52% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cincinnati Insur reported 510,000 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited has 85,330 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Colony Gru Limited Com has invested 0.66% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Brookmont Cap Mgmt reported 11,933 shares. Moreover, Ftb has 0.34% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 34,585 shares. Cohen Steers Inc reported 3,210 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $2.96 million activity. $62,844 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) was bought by Pfinsgraff Martin on Thursday, February 21.

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $223.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 7,150 shares to 105,787 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Advisory Corporation stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Lbmc Inv Limited has 0.22% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Holderness Company stated it has 0.55% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 639,200 shares. Wallace Mngmt reported 133,042 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Company holds 0.16% or 8,062 shares. Baillie Gifford & has 0.05% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 1.00M shares. 36,905 were accumulated by Matrix Asset Advisors. California-based Rwwm has invested 14.75% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0.19% or 15,306 shares in its portfolio. River & Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 198,677 shares. Intersect Capital Llc holds 0.14% or 7,141 shares. First Interstate State Bank reported 20,405 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Samlyn Cap Limited Liability holds 815,363 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is the Colombian Cannabis Industry Leading Latin America, Or Just Leading Investors On A Wild Goose Chase? – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: Coke Is It; Harley Whiplashes Shareholders – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 All-American Fourth of July Stocks to Buy for Year-Round Gains – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 03, 2019.