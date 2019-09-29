Northstar Group Has Cut Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position by $378,222; Valuation Rose; As Celgene (CELG) Valuation Declined, Twin Securities Boosted Stake

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 125.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 179,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 322,721 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.83 million, up from 143,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $98.85. About 4.24M shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CEO MARK ALLES SPEAKS ON CELGENE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE STILL OPEN TO DEALS; DOESN’T NOTE ANYTHING SPECIFIC; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Reaffirms 2020 Outlook; 02/04/2018 – Tis the Season for the Reason to Visit Tuolumne County’s Yosemite for Nearly 30 Days of Christmas; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD AND CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS AND PROFITS; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 2,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 17,358 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94M, down from 19,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.69. About 3.15 million shares traded or 0.55% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Financial Corp owns 970,302 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Gw Henssler & Associate reported 3,459 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Augustine Asset Mgmt owns 38,345 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 1.06M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cs Mckee LP stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Farmers And Merchants Invs holds 0.05% or 8,858 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 0.14% or 134,134 shares. Cubic Asset accumulated 2,340 shares. Legacy Private Com reported 14,931 shares. Skylands Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 66,890 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation reported 0.07% stake. Chesapeake Asset Ltd Liability owns 25,524 shares for 3.89% of their portfolio. 2,035 are owned by Guardian Life Communications Of America. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 101,907 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 200 shares.

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $236.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,480 shares to 6,544 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Prn) by 25,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.74 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedgewood Investors Pa accumulated 14,676 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma reported 14,965 shares. Northern Tru reported 8.55 million shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Com has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Comml Bank & Tru Of Newtown holds 0.06% or 1,194 shares in its portfolio. Marketfield Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 34,625 shares for 3.11% of their portfolio. Leuthold Grp Inc Llc reported 32,597 shares. Schroder Inv Management Grp has 0.31% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1.72M shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 0.3% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 176,150 are held by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3,903 shares. 2,606 are held by America First Invest Advsrs Limited Co. Mraz Amerine owns 0.06% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,211 shares. Goelzer Management has 0.07% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 4,581 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Com Pa accumulated 0.03% or 2,387 shares.