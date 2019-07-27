Northstar Group Has Boosted Position in Facebook (FB) by $344,284 as Stock Rose; Voloridge Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) by $4.97 Million as Stock Price Rose

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 2,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,492 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 13,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Approves $9B Increase to Buyback Program; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK – FOLLOWING ZIENTS’S APPOINTMENT BOARD WILL CONSIST OF SEVEN INDEPENDENT, NON-EMPLOYEE DIRECTORS OUT OF NINE TOTAL DIRECTORS; 13/04/2018 – Rep. Olson: AI Caucus Co-Chairs: Facebook Should Clarify Plans to Use AI, Address Bias and Privacy Concerns; 13/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook is aiming to launch a news section for its Watch platform this summer and is testing different vide; 21/03/2018 – Tencent is Like Facebook But With a Different Set of Worries — Heard on the Street; 21/03/2018 – Tencent Sees `No Chance’ of Facebook-type Data Leak: TOPLive; 31/05/2018 – New Zealand privacy watchdog seeks greater power over Facebook; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK ROUT CHOPS ABOUT $3 BILLION FROM FIVE TOP MUTUAL FUNDS; 02/05/2018 – News10: #BREAKING: #CambridgeAnalytica the data firm at the center of #Facebook privacy scandal will close…

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 42.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 18,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,511 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, down from 42,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $290.6. About 446,973 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction in Healthcare Spending; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Medical Benefits Ratios 84%; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.62B; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Acquire Meridian For $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION ALSO THROUGH NEW DEBT OF $600 MLN TO $1.0 BLN AND NEW EQUITY OF $800 MLN TO $1.2 BLN; 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – WellCare Announces 2017 Annual Review

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. Stretch Colin also sold $1.35 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Cox Christopher K sold $795,000.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 271,908 shares to 282,107 shares, valued at $18.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 26,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola European Partners.

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.14 EPS, up 12.20% or $0.45 from last year’s $3.69 per share. WCG’s profit will be $208.30M for 17.55 P/E if the $4.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.20% EPS growth.

