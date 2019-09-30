Northstar Group Cut Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake; Five9 (FIVN) SI Decreased By 16.87%

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) had a decrease of 16.87% in short interest. FIVN’s SI was 5.02M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 16.87% from 6.04 million shares previously. With 745,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s short sellers to cover FIVN’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.97% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 660,640 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c

Northstar Group Inc decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 11.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Northstar Group Inc sold 2,238 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Northstar Group Inc holds 17,358 shares with $2.94M value, down from 19,596 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $114.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.69. About 3.21M shares traded or 2.50% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

Among 4 analysts covering Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Five9 has $7300 highest and $6500 lowest target. $69.50’s average target is 28.92% above currents $53.91 stock price. Five9 had 6 analyst reports since August 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) rating on Thursday, August 1. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $6500 target. JP Morgan upgraded Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) rating on Thursday, August 1. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $7000 target.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.27 billion. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Co reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Heritage Investors Mngmt Corporation has 0.34% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Smart Portfolios Ltd holds 0.29% or 1,887 shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd owns 7,085 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 407,610 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 76,581 shares. 53,830 are owned by North Star Investment Mngmt. Cna reported 14,200 shares. Pinnacle Limited reported 0.18% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 9,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paloma Prtnrs Management invested in 143,827 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 0.4% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 148,250 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt invested 0.38% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pggm Investments accumulated 0.23% or 276,484 shares. Cadence Management Limited Liability holds 0.35% or 20,728 shares in its portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $184.50’s average target is 13.41% above currents $162.69 stock price. Union Pacific had 13 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, April 4. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, June 13. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, September 5 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, September 17. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of UNP in report on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Monday, April 22. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of UNP in report on Wednesday, June 12 with “Buy” rating.

