Northstar Group Cut Its Position in Union Pacific (UNP) as Market Value Rose; As Raytheon Co (RTN) Valuation Rose, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Raised Holding by $12.66 Million

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 2,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 17,358 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94 million, down from 19,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $168.32. About 394,860 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 73,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $243.34M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $194.32. About 154,060 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $62.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18,130 shares to 2.19 million shares, valued at $183.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 100,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity (FNCL).

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $236.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Prn) by 25,100 shares to 66,300 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.