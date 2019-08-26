Northstar Group Cut Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding by $423,246 as Stock Value Rose; United Asset Strategies Position In United Parcel Service (UPS) Was Raised

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 36.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 3,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 13,730 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, up from 10,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.36. About 2.90 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 25/04/2018 – UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASE; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE; 23/05/2018 – RBA Gov: History Shows China-Style Debt Build-Ups End Badly; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q U.S. Domestic Rev Rises 7.2% on 4.6% Volume Growth; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-Ion Technology for the UK & Ireland; 30/05/2018 – Global Classified Annual Report 2017-2018: Revenue Opportunities, Brightest Start-Ups & Overview of the Big 6 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Al Expo: Hottest Start-Ups and Innovators across Al & IoT to Arrive at the Al Expo Global in One Week

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 9,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 36,859 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 46,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 7.22M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,343 were reported by Regal Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora holds 0.02% or 604 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 1,842 shares. Moreover, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has 0% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 12,697 shares stake. First Personal Fincl Service holds 0.09% or 2,579 shares in its portfolio. Granite Inv Prtn Llc invested in 0.1% or 16,400 shares. Sei Invs holds 131,138 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont holds 0.16% or 16,813 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested in 2,293 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mcdaniel Terry has 151,876 shares. 10,977 were accumulated by Mutual Of Omaha Retail Bank Wealth Mgmt. Mengis Cap Mgmt has 12,935 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Advisors Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,104 shares to 18,406 shares, valued at $752,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 58,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,443 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.35 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $223.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 3 shares to 11 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

