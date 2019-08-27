Northstar Group Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; MATEON THERAPEUTICS (MATN) Shorts Lowered By 68.75%

Northstar Group Inc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 9.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northstar Group Inc acquired 230 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Northstar Group Inc holds 2,717 shares with $4.84M value, up from 2,487 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $874.98B valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $19.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.87. About 3.09M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s expanding growth profit gives the company more room to invest in its business and explore new areas; 26/05/2018 – Joanna Stern: Breaking: Facebook / Amazon listening to microphones… since 1975; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon looking for larger Whole Foods stores to support delivery plans- Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: In-Car Delivery Available in 37 U.S. Cities, Surrounding Areas; 28/03/2018 – White House Says No Policy Change on Amazon Being Considered; 04/04/2018 – Tom Forte Sees Washington Post as ‘Real’ Reason for Trump’s Amazon Attacks (Video); 23/04/2018 – Amazon wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for Bernie Madoff; 16/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon hiring former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business- CNBC; 01/05/2018 – Sen. Bernie Sanders jumps on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet, echoing President Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant

MATEON THERAPEUTICS INC (OTCMKTS:MATN) had a decrease of 68.75% in short interest. MATN’s SI was 500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 68.75% from 1,600 shares previously. The stock increased 4.35% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.24. About 15,239 shares traded. Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of vascular disrupting agents for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $21.67 million. The Company’s principal clinical stage product includes fosbretabulin tromethamine, a reversible tubulin binding agent, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase II clinical trial for treating neuroendocrine tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops OXi4503 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial stage for treating patients with relapsed or refractory acute myelogenous leukemia or myelodysplastic syndromes.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75's average target is 24.30% above currents $1768.87 stock price.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.