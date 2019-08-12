Northstar Group Boosted Facebook (FB) Holding by $344,284; Page Arthur B Boosted Its Position in Disney (DIS) by $936,951

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 75.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 8,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,683 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 11,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 7.38 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 2,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 15,492 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 13,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $185.37. About 9.71 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/04/2018 – Zuckerberg’s dual role at Facebook helm draws more fire; 28/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be summoned again by UK lawmakers to give evidence on data scandal; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cambridge Analytica shuts down after data scandal; 21/05/2018 – MetLife: Facebook Inc. Has Signed a Long-Term Lease for All of Park Tower at Transbay in San Francisco; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Adding Unsend Message Tool After CEO Caught Unsending; 25/03/2018 – Facebook and Google Face Emboldened Antagonists: Big Advertisers; 25/05/2018 – Activist wastes no time suing Google and Facebook under EU privacy rules; 09/04/2018 – Hewlett, Knight, Koch foundations, with other funders, will support independent research on Facebook’s role in elections and democracy; 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg ditches T-shirt, apologizes for Facebook mistakes; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Walden: Greg Walden presses Facebook CEO on personal data protection online

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Arenâ€™t Enough to Justify a $17 Snap Stock Price – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FB Stock Could Surge If It Does These 3 Things – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Where Facebook Stands After Its Latest Quarterly Beat – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 High-Growth AI Stocks – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Behind the New Deal Between The Trade Desk and Amazon – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

