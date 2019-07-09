Northstar Asset Management Upped Its Stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by $832,050 as Stock Price Declined; Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Holder Ashford Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake by $3.03 Million as Stock Price Declined

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,508 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 3,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $462.79. About 315,127 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) by 11.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 86,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 836,898 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.33 million, up from 750,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $31.77. About 825,587 shares traded or 49.50% up from the average. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 41.66% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $685.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLP) by 8,193 shares to 67,259 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Us Telecommunications Etf (IYZ) by 26,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,043 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Aerospace & Defence Etf (ITA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James Associate Ltd Liability Co holds 1.00M shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Cs Mckee LP reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt stated it has 111 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kopp Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 99,975 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Laurion Cap Ltd Partnership reported 27,886 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 150 are held by Carroll Financial Associate Incorporated. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Ameriprise Fin has 0.01% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 74,977 shares. Voya Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 503,832 shares. The Pennsylvania-based S&T Retail Bank Pa has invested 1.29% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). 35,836 are held by Arrowstreet L P. Bluecrest Mngmt, a Guernsey-based fund reported 14,460 shares.

More notable recent Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Supernus Hosts Conference Call to Present Topline Results of Final Phase III Study for SPN-812 in Adolescents with ADHD – GlobeNewswire” on March 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Supernus to Acquire Biscayne Neurotherapeutics Nasdaq:SUPN – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Dumping Visteon Corp (VC) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Supernus Pharmaceuticals: Can The Rally Continue? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Supernus to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Inv Mgmt Inc holds 632 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Limited Liability holds 3,087 shares. Ironwood Financial Lc holds 19 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Stock Yards Bank & Trust And has 1,447 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Torray Limited Liability Corp has 1.72% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Amalgamated Bancorp holds 12,503 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Hemenway Trust Lc invested in 0.08% or 1,175 shares. Williams Jones And Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 512 shares. Frontier Invest Mgmt Com has 0.19% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Reilly Fin stated it has 84 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 4,637 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 8,641 shares. Fred Alger invested in 406,243 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag owns 130,345 shares.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT) by 7,410 shares to 175,909 shares, valued at $35.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 2,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,003 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).