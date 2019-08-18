Northstar Asset Management Upped Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stake; O’reilly Automotive New Com (ORLY) Shareholder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Holding by $478,792 as Stock Price Rose

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 5,508 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 3,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $9.89 during the last trading session, reaching $530.09. About 602,203 shares traded or 10.76% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc New Com (ORLY) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 1,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 6,397 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 7,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $381.64. About 440,484 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Fox News Seek to Dismiss Defamation Suit; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY COMPARABLE STORE SALES RISE OF 2% TO 4%; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO 1Q EPS $3.61, EST. $3.58; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to AI-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Comm Na invested in 60,854 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.35% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Lazard Asset Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 5,200 shares. Parkside Retail Bank And Tru reported 67 shares. The California-based Reilly Ltd Llc has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Brinker invested in 0.23% or 14,207 shares. Kcm Investment Advsr Llc holds 0.06% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 2,249 shares. Thomas White Ltd has 2,660 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Pacific Glob holds 0.33% or 3,462 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer invested in 931 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.02% stake. The New York-based First Eagle Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 6,995 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. 600 were reported by Investment House Limited Liability Corporation.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sherwin-Williams: A Boring Company That Is A Superstar – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Sherwin-Williams Announces Commencement of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Outstanding Notes – GuruFocus.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Sherwin-Williams, Stanley Black & Decker, and Harley-Davidson Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,225 shares to 57,949 shares, valued at $11.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 3,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,441 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 539 shares to 1,560 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 5,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.26M for 19.88 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd stated it has 56 shares. Advisory Network Ltd owns 323 shares. Raymond James And Associate reported 93,349 shares. Account Mgmt Limited holds 13,274 shares. Hl Fin Services Lc reported 300,586 shares stake. Prudential Public Limited Co owns 954 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.09% stake. 22,429 were reported by Ajo Lp. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 24,007 shares in its portfolio. Mar Vista Investment Prns Limited Liability Com holds 1.58% or 153,639 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking invested in 0.1% or 67,404 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust reported 0.03% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). First Heartland Consultants Inc reported 1,739 shares. British Columbia invested 0.05% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Broad Run Mgmt holds 10.42% or 605,915 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $74,250 activity.

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “O’Reilly (ORLY) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Oâ€™Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PXD, ORLY, CACI – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Stock Reports for Comcast, Ecolab & General Dynamics – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.