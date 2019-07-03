Northstar Asset Management Stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Lifted as Stock Price Declined; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Bridgewater Associates LP Lowered Its Holding

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,508 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 3,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $6.77 during the last trading session, reaching $470.16. About 209,270 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 83.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 238,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,445 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, down from 286,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.86. About 9.20M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 29/03/2018 – Eigen Development Achieves Oracle Payment Interface (OPI) Validation for the Oracle Hospitality OPERA Solution; 08/05/2018 – Elon Musk took on the Oracle of Omaha over the weekend, calling his ‘moat’ analogy ‘lame.’; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: MORE APP SALES, HIGHER RENEWAL RATES TO BOOST GROWTH; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Presents Interactive, Personalized Training at COLLABORATE 18; 20/03/2018 – Oracle HCM Cloud Delivers Simple and Powerful Innovations that Can Make Work More Enjoyable and Supportive for Employees; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Declines on Underwhelming Results (Video); 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ REV $9.78B, EST. $9.78B; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 105,728 shares to 143,814 shares, valued at $6.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 98,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.73 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,300 shares to 29,341 shares, valued at $8.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 2,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,003 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK).

